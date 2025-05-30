Statistics Canada set to report Q1 GDP figures, revealing early tariff impact

A worker uses an angle grinder on a vessel under construction at Seaspan Shipyards, in North Vancouver, B.C., on October 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 5:11 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to share details of how the economy performed in the first quarter of the year.

The agency will report today on real gross domestic product figures for March and for the first quarter as a whole.

Statistics Canada’s flash estimates for the first quarter, released at the end of last month, called for annualized real GDP growth of 1.5 per cent.

A Reuters poll of economists heading into Friday’s release expects growth edged above that, to 1.7 per cent in the quarter.

Statistics Canada’s report will also offer early signs of how the economy performed in April.

The data will give the Bank of Canada a sense of how tariffs from the United States weighed on the economy early in the year as the central bank prepares for an interest rate decision next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

6h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

42m ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

14h ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

13h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

6h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

42m ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

14h ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

6h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

18h ago

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

19h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

21h ago

1:26
Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Kurt Black reports.
More Videos