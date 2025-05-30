Toronto school board, firefighters warn of ‘dangerous’ social-media trends

A teenage girl uses her phone to access social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Rick Rycroft

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 1:36 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 2:12 pm.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board, along with some emergency responders, are warning parents about “dangerous” social-media challenges that are trending among students in Ontario schools. 

The board said the challenges are recorded on video and shared online to encourage others to participate, but they can pose serious risks to students and the entire school community. 

Among them is the so-called “paper clip challenge” that involves students inserting metal objects such as a paper clip into an electrical outlet and dropping a coin onto the prongs to cause electrical sparks.

The board said the “Chromebook challenge” involves placing paper clips, pencils or other objects into Chromebook USB ports to deliberately cause them to short-circuit, which can lead to overheating, burns or fire. 

There’s also a trend that involves students attempting to “eliminate” one another using water guns, Nerf-style projectiles, or other replica guns in public areas, known as the “senior assassin challenge.”

“These dangerous activities, along with tampering with school issued devices or electrical outlets in school buildings, is strictly prohibited,” the school board said in an emailed letter to parents on Friday.

“Any student found engaging in such behaviours may face disciplinary consequences, including suspension. Parents/guardians may also be held responsible for any damage to school property caused by student misconduct.”

Ontario Association of Fire Educators also warned of the “Chromebook challenge,” saying it’s not a game.

“Tampering with devices can spark fires, release harmful gases, and lead to injuries or suspension,” the association said in a post on social media.

The fire department in Pembroke, Ont., shared a similar warning urging parents, students and educators to be aware of the “dangerous TikTok trend” in a reference to the Chromebook challenge. 

“(It) is putting lives and schools at risk. Students are intentionally short-circuiting their laptops to cause sparks and fires,” the fire department said in a social-media post. 

“Never tamper or insert objects into electronic device ports.”

Police and fire services across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have also issued warnings about participating in such challenges, as have other school boards across North America after injuries and fires were reported elsewhere. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

17m ago

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

34m ago

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie to face leadership review at general meeting in September

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will face a leadership review at the party's annual general meeting in Toronto later this year. The Liberals were able to regain official party status for the first time...

17m ago

Verdict expected for teen girl accused of murder in swarming attack on Kenneth Lee

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict on Friday for one of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man in 2022.  The girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack,...

37m ago

Top Stories

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

17m ago

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

34m ago

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie to face leadership review at general meeting in September

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will face a leadership review at the party's annual general meeting in Toronto later this year. The Liberals were able to regain official party status for the first time...

17m ago

Verdict expected for teen girl accused of murder in swarming attack on Kenneth Lee

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict on Friday for one of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man in 2022.  The girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack,...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
'A real loss for everybody': Pickering residents react to fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in Pickering. As Dilshad Burman reports, area residents are continuing to come to grips with this disturbing story.

28m ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

2h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

3h ago

2:40
Ontario MPPs to get 35% raise after 16-year wage freeze

The Ontario government has approved a 35 per cent raise after a 16-year wage freeze.

5h ago

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

More Videos