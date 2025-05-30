Trump says he will double tariffs on steel imports to 50 per cent

President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin Plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 6:21 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 7:54 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will double the tariffs on steel imports to 50 per cent.

“We are going to bring it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent the tariffs on steel into the United States of America which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States,” Trump told steelworkers during a rally in Pittsburgh.

“Nobody is going to get around that.”

A post on social media from the White House said the boosted duties would go into place next week.

In March Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States. The president has said his sweeping tariffs will bring manufacturing back to the United States.

As the duties have increased with Trump’s tariffs, the government’s producer price index found the price of steel products has increased roughly 16 per cent.

Trump on Friday said he was thinking about a 40 per cent tariff, but said “the group” wanted it to be 50 per cent.

Trump announced the increased tariffs during a rally to celebrate a deal between Japan-based Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel. Trump said U.S. Steel will stay an American company but few details of the deal have been made public.

Nippon Steel issued a statement approving of the proposed “partnership.” It’s not clear if a deal has been finalized.

— with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

2h ago

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

3h ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

1h ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

2h ago

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

3h ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

1h ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
One of eight girls found guilty of manslaughter in Kenneth Lee case

A teenage girl found guilty in the swarming death of a homeless man in 2022 is found not guilty of second degree murder, reports Catalina Gillies

1h ago

2:37
'A real loss for everybody': Pickering residents react to fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in Pickering. As Dilshad Burman reports, area residents are continuing to come to grips with this disturbing story.

6h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

7h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

9h ago

2:40
Ontario MPPs to get 35% raise after 16-year wage freeze

The Ontario government has approved a 35 per cent raise after a 16-year wage freeze.

10h ago

More Videos