2 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as prospects for talks remain uncertain

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2025 5:06 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2025 7:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s drone and missile attacks on Ukraine on Saturday killed at least two people, including a 9-year-old girl, officials said, as uncertainty remains whether Kyiv diplomats will attend a new round of peace talks proposed by Moscow for early next week in Istanbul.

Russian troops launched some 109 drones and five missiles across Ukraine overnight and into Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said. Three of the missiles and 42 drones were destroyed and another 30 drones failed to reach their targets without causing damage, it said.

A 9-year-old girl was killed in a strike on the front-line village of Dolynka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and a 16-year-old was injured, Zaporizhzhia’s Gov. Ivan Fedorov said.

“One house was destroyed. The shockwave from the blast also damaged several other houses, cars, and outbuildings,” Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Another man was killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kherson region, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Moscow did not comment on either attack.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Saturday that it had gained control of the Ukrainian village of Novopil in the Donetsk region, and took the village of Vodolahy in the northern Sumy region. Ukrainian authorities in Sumy ordered mandatory evacuations in 11 more settlements as Russian forces make steady gains in the area.

The new additions bring the total number of settlements under evacuation orders in Sumy, which borders Russia’s Kursk region, to 213.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said some 50,000 Russian troops had amassed in the area with the intention of launching an offensive to carve out a buffer zone inside Ukrainian territory.

Elsewhere, 14 people were injured including four children after Ukrainian drones struck apartment buildings Saturday in the Russian town of Rylsk and the village of Artakovo in the western Kursk region, local acting Gov. Alexander Khinshtein said.

Andrii Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskyy, said Friday that Kyiv was ready to resume direct peace talks with Russia in Istanbul on Monday but that the Kremlin should first provide a promised memorandum setting out its position on ending the more than three-year war.

Zelenskyy said Friday that Russia was “undermining diplomacy” by withholding the document.

“For some reason, the Russians are concealing this document. This is an absolutely bizarre position. There is no clarity about the format,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Moscow previously said it would share its memorandum during the talks.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

55m ago

Funeral plans underway for 3 siblings killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Funeral preparations are underway for three siblings whose lives were tragically cut short in a crash that police say involved a suspected drunk driver.  Family members of the three children aren't...

9h ago

Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said he will double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. Trump initially announced the boosted duties on steel during a rally...

8h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

35m ago

Top Stories

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

55m ago

Funeral plans underway for 3 siblings killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Funeral preparations are underway for three siblings whose lives were tragically cut short in a crash that police say involved a suspected drunk driver.  Family members of the three children aren't...

9h ago

Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said he will double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. Trump initially announced the boosted duties on steel during a rally...

8h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in random attack on Pickering senior

An elderly woman is dead after being stabbed on her front lawn, allegedly by a 14-year-old stranger. Shauna Hunt with more from the grieving community as police continue to investigate.

13h ago

2:48
Questions raised about Pickering emergency alert warning of suspect

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising question about its wording and time it took for it to arrive on cellphones. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.

15h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

19h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

21h ago

More Videos