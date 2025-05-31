Death toll reaches 151 in north-central Nigerian town submerged in floods, thousands displaced

People search in flooded area following a downpour in Mokwa, Nigeria, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Chenemi Bamaiyi)

By Taiwo Adebayo And Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2025 6:38 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2025 8:10 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The death toll from devastating flooding in a market town in Nigeria’s north-central state of Niger rose to at least 151 on Saturday, the local emergency service said, amid efforts to find more victims.

Torrents of predawn rainfall early Thursday unleashed the devastating flood on Mokwa, nearly 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Abuja and a major trading and transportation hub where northern Nigerian farmers sell beans, onions and other food to traders from the south.

The spokesperson for the Niger State emergency service, Ibrahim Audu Husseini, confirmed the updated fatality count to The Associated Press on Saturday. In addition to the rising death toll, 11 people were injured and more than 3,000 people were displaced, the official added.

At least 500 households across three communities were affected by the sudden and intense flood that built rapidly in about five hours, leaving roofs barely visible and surviving residents waist-deep in water, trying to salvage what they could and rescue others.

Husseini added that two roads were washed away and two bridges collapsed.

In a statement on Friday night, President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences and said he had directed the activation of an emergency response to support victims and “accelerate” recovery.

He said that security agencies have also been asked to assist in emergency operations, which remain underway amid concerns that more bodies could be recovered in remote areas.

“Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay,” the president said, promising “no Nigerian affected will be left behind or unheard of.”

Flooding is common during Nigeria’s wet season. Communities in northern Nigeria have been experiencing prolonged dry spells worsened by climate change and excessive rainfall that leads to severe flooding during the brief wet season. But this flood has been particularly deadly in Mokwa, a farming region near the banks of the River Niger.

Mokwa community leader Aliki Musa told the AP the villagers are not used to such flooding.

The chairman of the Mokwa local government area, Jibril Muregi, told local news website Premium Times that construction of flood-control works was long overdue.

___

This story has been corrected to say that the flooding happened early Thursday, not early Friday.

Taiwo Adebayo And Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament...

1m ago

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

1h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

1h ago

The country that made smoking sexy is breaking up with cigarettes

PARIS (AP) — Brigitte Bardot lounged barefoot on a Saint-Tropez beach, drawing languorous puffs from her cigarette. Another actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, swaggered down the Champs-Élysées with smoke curling...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament...

1m ago

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

1h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

1h ago

The country that made smoking sexy is breaking up with cigarettes

PARIS (AP) — Brigitte Bardot lounged barefoot on a Saint-Tropez beach, drawing languorous puffs from her cigarette. Another actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, swaggered down the Champs-Élysées with smoke curling...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in random attack on Pickering senior

An elderly woman is dead after being stabbed on her front lawn, allegedly by a 14-year-old stranger. Shauna Hunt with more from the grieving community as police continue to investigate.

14h ago

2:48
Questions raised about Pickering emergency alert warning of suspect

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising question about its wording and time it took for it to arrive on cellphones. Nick Westoll reports.

8h ago

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.

16h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

20h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

21h ago

More Videos