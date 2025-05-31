Rain not forecasted as crews battle wildfire burning near Flin Flon, Manitoba.

This photo provided by the Manitoba government shows wildfires in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Manitoba government via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2025 7:07 am.

FLIN FLON — There’s no rain in the forecast for Flin Flon, Manitoba over the next week as crews there fight a wildfire that’s raging nearby.

Temperatures throughout the weekend are expecting to range from the low to high 20s, before cooling off.

Thousands have evacuated the northwestern Manitoba city, including municipal government officials and health-care professionals.

Flin Flon mayor George Fontaine said on Friday that unless things changed, the fire was projected to take chunks out of the town.

As of now, wildfires in Manitoba have displaced more than 17,000 people.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with 1,300 people in the community of Swan Hills northwest of Edmonton already forced from their homes.

