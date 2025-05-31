Rallies in support of Canada Post workers take place across the country

A Canada Post logo is seen on the side of a building in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN POST

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2025 12:23 pm.

Rallies in support of Canada Post workers are set to take place across the country today amid ongoing labour tensions between the employer and the union representing roughly 55,000 staff.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced the rallies on its website, saying supporters will gather in 13 cities including Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver.

The union says members won’t stop fighting to protect and expand the public post office as Canada Post pushes for job and service cuts.

The Canada Post presented what it called its “final offers to the union on Wednesday, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts, a major sticking point in the talks.

Canada Post says the two sides are at an impasse after months of conciliation and mediation and has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union membership vote on its latest proposals.

The union has been in a legal strike position as of May 23, but so far has opted instead for an overtime ban.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge.

An annual report released earlier this week said a month-long strike last fall stemming from the same contract negotiations cost the organization $208 million.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers took to the picket lines for 32 days in late 2024, snarling mail delivery over the busy holiday shopping season.

— With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal

Top Stories

Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament...

4h ago

Joint funeral to be held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead

A joint funeral service is set to be held today in Walkerton, Ont. for two of the teens killed in a crash near London just over a week ago. Olivia Rourke, 17, and Danica Baker, 16, died along with two...

2h ago

Two new confirmed cases of measles reported in Peel Region

Health officials in Peel Region are warning the public about a possible measles exposure after confirming two separate cases of the highly contagious disease. Peel Public Health says anyone who was...

2h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

5h ago

