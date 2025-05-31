‘Universal Language,’ ‘Wynonna Earp: Vengeance’ top night 2 of Canadian Screen Awards

A scene from the film "Universal Language" is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Telefilm Canada

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2025 9:45 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2025 10:14 pm.

An absurdist dramedy set in an alternate-reality Winnipeg and a TV movie about a demon-slaying gunslinger dominated the Canadian Screen Awards on Saturday.

“Universal Language,” directed by and starring Matthew Rankin, led the film categories with five wins at a gala dedicated to the cinematic arts — one of several weekend ceremonies honouring the best in Canadian film, television and digital media.

Among awards the French- and Farsi-language film nabbed were best casting and art direction.

At a separate bash for scripted television, Tubi’s “Wynonna Earp: Vengeance” — a movie special reviving the cult supernatural series that wrapped in 2021 — led the pack with six awards.

The production took home honours including best TV movie and best lead performer in a TV movie for Ottawa’s Melanie Scrofano, who reprises her role as sharp-shooting heroine Wynonna Earp.

Jasmeet Raina’s Crave dramedy series “Late Bloomer” also impressed in the television categories, picking up four wins including best writing in a comedy show, while Family Channel equestrian drama “Beyond Black Beauty” grabbed four trophies including best youth fiction program.

“The Apprentice,” a Canada-Ireland-Denmark co-production exploring the early years of U.S. President Donald Trump, had a strong showing on the film side with three awards — notably best supporting actor for Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of attorney Roy Cohn.

“Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” which led all nominees overall with 20, won two awards: best writing in a drama series and best sound in fiction.

Montreal’s Jacob Tierney took home best direction in a comedy show for the series finale of Crave comedy “Letterkenny.”

Vancouver’s Marie Clements won best direction in a drama series for CBC/APTN historical drama “Bones of Crows.”

Winners in major categories — including best film and best TV comedy and drama — will be announced Sunday in a live CBC broadcast hosted by comedian Lisa Gilroy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

