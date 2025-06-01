1 man charged, 1 man at-large in East York theft investigation

Police have released a photo of 32-year-old Ovidiu Alexandru of Toronto. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 1, 2025 10:40 pm.

Police have arrested one man and are searching another who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation in East York.

The Toronto Police Service says it was called about a theft in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive at approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 14, 2025.

According to investigators, an individual was walking in the area when they were allegedly approached by two men. While they engaged in conversation, the men allegedly stole the victim’s watch and then fled the area.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Ovidiu Alexandru of Toronto. He was charged with theft over $5,000.

Officers say the second man is still at-large and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

