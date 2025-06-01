2 fans died and an officer is in a coma after Champions League celebrations in France

Fireworks explode on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

By Angela Charlton And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2025 5:51 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 10:16 am.

PARIS (AP) — Two fans died and a police officer is in a coma after mass nationwide celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League victory, European soccer’s biggest prize, French authorities said Sunday.

The fatalities marred a night of exuberance after PSG clinched its first — and long-awaited — Champions League title, in a 5-0 win over Inter Milan. The Eiffel Tower glowed in team colors, and fans partied through the night.

The triumphant team denounced the violence, as the players were arriving in Paris and heading to a big victory parade Sunday. The title “should be a moment of collective joy,” PSG said in a statement. “These isolated acts are contrary to the club’s values, and don’t at all represent the immense majority of our fans.”

The overnight celebrations were largely peaceful but degenerated into violence in some areas.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the western city of Dax during a PSG street party after Saturday night’s final in Munich, the national police service said. A man in his 20s was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations, and the driver has been detained, Paris police said. The circumstances of both are being investigated.

A police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks at a PSG gathering in Coutances in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma because of grave eye injuries, the national police service said. A total of 201 people were injured around the capital, four of them seriously, the Paris police chief said.

In the Alpine city of Grenoble, a driver ran into pedestrians who had gathered for a PSG celebration, injuring three or four people, the regional prosecutor’s office said. It said the driver was detained. The city also saw fans throwing projectiles at firefighters and police using dispersion grenades.

The team and French officials are hoping Sunday is about the victory instead of violence. Up to 110,000 people allowed along the iconic, tree-lined Champs-Elysees avenue for a parade. Later, the team will join fans in PSG’s home stadium, the Parc des Princes, for a concert and light show and official presentation of the Champions League trophy.

A wide swath of central Paris was closed to traffic for the exceptional day. The security measures are also impacting the French Open unfolding nearby.

Thousands of police were deployed to keep order, and will employ similar tactics as they did Saturday night, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters. AP reporters saw tear gas used near the stadium and and water cannons used near the Arc de Triomphe to disperse rowdy crowds Saturday.

In addition to the injuries and arrests, Nunez said four stores were looted overnight. Firefighters were so busy extinguishing garbage can fires in the middle of celebrations and dealing with other emergencies that the fire hotline was saturated.

By 2 a.m. Sunday, a total of 294 arrests had been made, including 30 people who broke into a shoe shop on the Champs-Élysées. Two cars were set alight close to Parc des Princes, police added.

At the Place de la Bastille, there were joyous scenes as fans climbed onto the base of the famous column, singing, dancing and letting off flares, while those around joined in.

At one point, motorbikes loudly revved their engines and the crowd cheered as they did laps around the column. There were no police nearby and, by 1 a.m., the atmosphere was upbeat with no tensions and plenty of singing.

Nunez blamed the scattered troubles on ″thousands of people who came to commit acts of violence″ instead of watching the match. He noted similar unrest on the sidelines of prior celebrations in the capital, such as after France’s World Cup win in 2018.

___

John Leicester contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s soccer coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Angela Charlton And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

17m ago

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

3h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

2h ago

'Crazy idea': Ontario councillors push back as strong mayor powers reach small towns

TORONTO — A month after Ontario's government extended strong mayor powers to a swath of new municipalities, some leaders are promising never to use the measures — but a chorus of small-town councillors...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

17m ago

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

3h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

2h ago

'Crazy idea': Ontario councillors push back as strong mayor powers reach small towns

TORONTO — A month after Ontario's government extended strong mayor powers to a swath of new municipalities, some leaders are promising never to use the measures — but a chorus of small-town councillors...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

14h ago

2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

14h ago

2:56
Parents on high alert after man, 35, arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at Earlscourt Park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest tips from the Missing Children Society of Canada on how parents can keep their children safe.

15h ago

2:40
Thousands rally across Canada as tensions rise between postal workers and Canada Post

Thousands of postal workers and their supporters took to the streets across the country Saturday, amidst rising tensions on and off the bargaining table. Catalina Gillies was at one of the rallies and has more on their demands.

14h ago

2:00
Ontario man is back home after being detained in the Dominican Republic

A Burlington man is back home after being accused of a crime he didn't commit in the Dominican Republic. Melissa Nakhavoly caught up with David Bennet.
More Videos