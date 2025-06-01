2 people pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Hamilton

Authorities are investigating a fatal collision that killed two people in Hamilton early Sunday morning.

The Hamilton Police Service says the crash happened after midnight near Upper Centennial Parkway between Mud Street East and Green Mountain Road.

According to investigators, two pick-up trucks were both travelling southbound on Upper Centennial Parkway and collided, striking a mid-size SUV that was travelling northbound.

Authorities say the driver and the passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. A driver of one of the pick-up trucks was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene shows at least one vehicle rolled over on its roof.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and encourages any witnesses to come forward.