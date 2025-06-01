4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police have release an image of a suspected getaway vehicle following an attempted kidnapping in North York. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 1, 2025 10:26 pm.

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York.

The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person with a gun in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Saturday.

According to investigators, an unidentified person was out for a walk when they were allegedly approached by four men who exited a grey Audi SUV.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded they get into the car. Police say the victim refused and screamed for help.

The suspects then fled the area in the grey Audi.

All four men were last seen wearing ski masks and black clothing. One suspect is described as being a white male who is approximately five-foot-eight.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

