4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Yorkdale Mall, police say

Police are investigating after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall on Sunday.

Authorities say the collision happened just before 3:00 p.m.

A woman in her 50s was located at the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital along with three other women who sustained minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No charges have been laid at this time.