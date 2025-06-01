4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Yorkdale Mall, police say
Posted June 1, 2025 5:27 pm.
Last Updated June 1, 2025 5:28 pm.
Police are investigating after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall on Sunday.
Authorities say the collision happened just before 3:00 p.m.
A woman in her 50s was located at the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital along with three other women who sustained minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No charges have been laid at this time.