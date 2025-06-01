4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Yorkdale Mall, police say

A Toronto ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 1, 2025 5:27 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 5:28 pm.

Police are investigating after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall on Sunday.

Authorities say the collision happened just before 3:00 p.m.

A woman in her 50s was located at the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital along with three other women who sustained minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No charges have been laid at this time.

Top Stories

Child dies after being pulled from Credit River in Mississauga

A child pulled from a Mississauga ravine on Saturday has been pronounced dead. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. for reports that...

3h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

2m ago

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

4h ago

Highway 407 East now toll-free from Pickering to Clarington

The provincially owned portion of Highway 407 is officially toll-free as of today. The move, announced as part of the Progressive Conservative government's budget last month, took effect June 1. The...

3h ago

