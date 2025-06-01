Canada Post rejects union’s request for binding arbitration to end labour dispute

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2025 5:07 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 5:35 pm.

Canada Post has rejected a request from the union representing about 55,000 of its workers to send their ongoing labour dispute to binding arbitration.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers made the request in a statement issued Saturday, saying it was inviting Canada Post to a fair, final and binding arbitration process to resolve negotiations that have dragged on for months without producing a new collective agreement.

But the crown corporation dismissed the proposal in a response released on Sunday, saying it wants to “restore stability” to the postal service and arguing the union’s request for binding arbitration would do the opposite.

Canada Post says arbitration would be long and complicated and would likely last more than a year, adding to what it described as it’s significant financial challenges.

Canada Post presented what it called its “final offers” to the union on Wednesday, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts, a major sticking point in the talks.

Canada Post said the two sides are at loggerheads after months of conciliation and mediation and has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union membership vote on its latest proposals.

The union has been in a legal strike position as of May 23, but so far has opted to ban members from working overtime instead.

— With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Yorkdale Mall, police say

Police are investigating after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall on Sunday. Authorities say the collision happened just before 3:00 p.m. A woman in her 50s was located...

7m ago

Child dies after being pulled from Credit River in Mississauga

A child pulled from a Mississauga ravine on Saturday has been pronounced dead. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. for reports that...

3h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

4m ago

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

5h ago

Top Stories

4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Yorkdale Mall, police say

Police are investigating after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall on Sunday. Authorities say the collision happened just before 3:00 p.m. A woman in her 50s was located...

7m ago

Child dies after being pulled from Credit River in Mississauga

A child pulled from a Mississauga ravine on Saturday has been pronounced dead. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. for reports that...

3h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

4m ago

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

20h ago

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

22h ago

2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

21h ago

2:56
Parents on high alert after man, 35, arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at Earlscourt Park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest tips from the Missing Children Society of Canada on how parents can keep their children safe.

22h ago

2:40
Thousands rally across Canada as tensions rise between postal workers and Canada Post

Thousands of postal workers and their supporters took to the streets across the country Saturday, amidst rising tensions on and off the bargaining table. Catalina Gillies was at one of the rallies and has more on their demands.

21h ago

More Videos