FBI and law enforcement respond to ‘terror attack’ in Boulder, Colorado

Law enforcement officials dress to investigate after an attack on the Peark Street Mall Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2025 5:51 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 6:56 pm.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Several people were injured and some may have been set on fire at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, police said. Police said a man was taken into custody in the attack that the FBI immediately described as a “targeted terror attack.”

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told reporters Sunday evening that it was too early to discuss a motive but that witnesses were being interviewed.

“It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on,” he said.

The attack took place at a pedestrian mall where demonstrators had gathered to call for the release of hostages who remain in Gaza.

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media.

Boulder police said there were “several victims” in the attack. The injuries authorities found were consistent with reports of individuals being set on fire, Redfearn said.

Several blocks of the typically popular pedestrian mall area were evacuated, police said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

The Boulder attack occurred as law enforcement authorities in the U.S. grapple with a sharp spike in antisemitic violence and just over a week after a man was arrested on charges in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers and shouted “Free Palestine” as he was being led away by police.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ontario, Saskatchewan sign agreement to free up trade ahead of meeting with Carney

SASKATOON — Ontario and Saskatchewan have signed an agreement to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge the economy. The...

59m ago

Canada Post rejects union's request for binding arbitration to end labour dispute

Canada Post has rejected a request from the union representing about 55,000 of its workers to send their ongoing labour dispute to binding arbitration. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers made the request...

1h ago

4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Yorkdale Mall, police say

Police are investigating after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall on Sunday. Authorities say the collision happened just before 3:00 p.m. A woman in her 50s was located...

1h ago

Child dies after being pulled from Credit River in Mississauga

A child pulled from a Mississauga ravine on Saturday has been pronounced dead. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. for reports that...

4h ago

