Ontario, Saskatchewan sign agreement to free up trade ahead of meeting with Carney

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, speaks to reporters as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, right, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs look on during a meeting of Canada's premiers in Montreal, Thursday, December 6, 2018. Three of Canada's premiers will announce they'll fight climate change by working together on small nuclear reactors, a company that's developing the technology says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2025 5:34 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 6:07 pm.

SASKATOON — Ontario and Saskatchewan have signed an agreement to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge the economy.

The memorandum of understanding sees both provinces mutually recognize each other’s goods, workers and investment.

They are also working to advance measures that would see willing provinces allow the sale of alcohol directly to consumers.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the move helps grow provincial economies as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens more tariffs on Canadian steel.

The premiers are meeting Carney tomorrow to discuss major nation-building projects that could boost the economy.

Ford says Carney needs to remove regulations to make it easier to build projects, and Moe says he’s hoping for a port-to-port corridor in Western Canada to ship more goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

