Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 1, 2025 10:01 am.

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York.

Investigators say they were called to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Allen and Transit roads just before 2 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, one of the drivers had fled the scene.

Paramedics tell CityNews four adults from one of the vehicles were taken to a trauma centre, three with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while another suffered minor injuries.

The passengers of another vehicle refused to be treated or assessed at the scene.

