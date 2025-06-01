Ukraine destroyed more than 40 military aircraft in a drone attack deep inside Russia, official says

In this undated photo provided by the Ukrainian Security Service, head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk studies a photo of a map of Russia's strategic aviation location in his office in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Security Service via AP)

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2025 7:16 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 11:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian planes deep in Russia’s territory, a Ukrainian security official told The Associated Press on Sunday, while Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones a day before the two sides meet for a new round of direct talks in Istanbul.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose operational details, said the attack took over 1 1/2-year to execute and was personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The operation saw drones transported in containers carried by trucks deep into Russian territory, he said. The drones reportedly hit 41 bombers stationed at several airfields on Sunday afternoon, including the Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region, more than 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Ukraine.

It is the first time that a Ukrainian drone has been seen in the region, local Gov. Igor Kobzev said. He also said in a statement that the drone had been launched from a truck. Russian officials in the Ryazan and Murmansk regions also reported drone activity on Sunday afternoon, but did not give further details.

The attack came the same day as Zelenskyy said Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks with Russia on Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation. “We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian officials had previously called on the Kremlin to provide a promised memorandum setting out its position on ending the war before the meeting takes place. Moscow had said it would share its memorandum during the talks.

Russian strike hits an army unit

Russia on Sunday launched the biggest number of drones — 472 — on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s air force said.

Russian forces also launched seven missiles alongside the barrage of drones, said Yuriy Ignat, head of communications for the air force. Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s army said at least 12 Ukrainian service members were killed and more than 60 were injured in a Russian missile strike on an army training unit.

The strike occurred at 12:50 p.m., the statement said, emphasizing that no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were being held at the time.

Ukrainian army commander Mykhailo Drapatyi later Sunday submitted his resignation following the attack. He was a respected commander whose leadership saw Ukraine regain land on the eastern front for the first time since Kyiv’s 2022 counteroffensive.

The training unit was located to the rear of the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) active front line, where Russian reconnaissance and strike drones are able to strike. Ukraine’s forces lack troops and take extra precautions to avoid mass gatherings as the skies across the front line are saturated with Russian drones looking for targets.

Northern pressure

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it had taken control of the village of Oleksiivka in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. Ukrainian authorities in Sumy ordered mandatory evacuations in 11 more settlements Saturday as Russian forces make steady gains in the area.

Speaking Saturday, Ukraine’s top army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russian forces were focusing their main offensive efforts on Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman in the Donetsk region, as well as the Sumy border area.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

1h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

4h ago

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

4h ago

Redesigning the Bay's old stores come with challenges and opportunities

TORONTO — When Hudson's Bay began liquidating all of its stores and hunting for a potential new owner, Ruby Liu was determined not to let Canada's oldest company disappear. The B.C. mall owner made...

16m ago

Top Stories

Police seek driver in 4-vehicle crash that left 5 injured in North York

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning in North York. Investigators say they were called to a...

1h ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

4h ago

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

4h ago

Redesigning the Bay's old stores come with challenges and opportunities

TORONTO — When Hudson's Bay began liquidating all of its stores and hunting for a potential new owner, Ruby Liu was determined not to let Canada's oldest company disappear. The B.C. mall owner made...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

15h ago

2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

15h ago

2:56
Parents on high alert after man, 35, arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at Earlscourt Park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest tips from the Missing Children Society of Canada on how parents can keep their children safe.

16h ago

2:40
Thousands rally across Canada as tensions rise between postal workers and Canada Post

Thousands of postal workers and their supporters took to the streets across the country Saturday, amidst rising tensions on and off the bargaining table. Catalina Gillies was at one of the rallies and has more on their demands.

15h ago

More Videos