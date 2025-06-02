Maple Leafs prospect Cowan named Memorial Cup MVP following London Knights win

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and London Knights winger Easton Cowan has claimed the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Sound familiar?

This comes nine years after impending free agent Mitch Marner captured the same honours for the Knights following their tournament victory in 2016.

Cowan, a 28th overall pick in 2023, scored three goals and added four assists en route to the Knights’ third-ever Memorial Cup win and first since Marner led them to victory.

They defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in the final on Sunday, after losing in last year’s penultimate game to the Saginaw Spirit 4-3 in heartbreaking fashion.

Cowan racked up 15 career points in nine games at the past two Memorial Cups — the same total as Marner — and became the first player in history to lead the event in scoring back-to-back years.

He leaves the OHL second all-time in playoff points (96), and was also named the playoff MVP in 2024 and 2025.

The 20-year-old had 29 goals and 69 points during 46 regular-season games, but his best offensive year came in ’23 when he scored 34 goals and had 96 points in 54 games.