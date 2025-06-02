Suspect sought after he tried to stab someone on Oshawa street, police say

Suspect sought in connection with an assault investigation in Oshawa on June 1, 2025. (Durham Regional Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 2, 2025 10:23 am.

Police are searching for a suspect sought in connection with an assault investigation in Oshawa over the weekend.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive East, near Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East, around 10:30 p.m. on June 1.

Police say a man was seen walking west on Danzatore Path when he approached two people walking in the opposite direction.

“As they passed each other, the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of them,” police stated in a release.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the suspect fled the area before police arrived. Police units searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

“The motive remains under investigation, and what led to the incident is still unknown,” police said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit debate on controversial Bill 5, among other legislation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving to shut down debate on its most controversial piece of legislation this session, one of a plethora of bills getting the fast-track treatment before the...

3h ago

Arrest made after multiple people assaulted at Union Station: police

Toronto police say a male has been arrested after several people were assaulted at Union Station on Monday morning. Officers were called to the station at around 8:50 a.m. Investigators tell 680...

26m ago

Summer heat to hit Toronto ahead of potential mid-week downpour

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June, but we're not evading the rain quite yet. Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week,...

3h ago

'Mission impossible': Why the Bank of Canada faces 'risky' June rate decision

Few would confuse Hollywood action star Tom Cruise with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem. But while Cruise rides a plane in tailspin to his latest box office smash, some economists say Macklem finds...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit debate on controversial Bill 5, among other legislation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving to shut down debate on its most controversial piece of legislation this session, one of a plethora of bills getting the fast-track treatment before the...

3h ago

Arrest made after multiple people assaulted at Union Station: police

Toronto police say a male has been arrested after several people were assaulted at Union Station on Monday morning. Officers were called to the station at around 8:50 a.m. Investigators tell 680...

26m ago

Summer heat to hit Toronto ahead of potential mid-week downpour

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June, but we're not evading the rain quite yet. Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week,...

3h ago

'Mission impossible': Why the Bank of Canada faces 'risky' June rate decision

Few would confuse Hollywood action star Tom Cruise with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem. But while Cruise rides a plane in tailspin to his latest box office smash, some economists say Macklem finds...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Jays’ youngest fans take over the Rogers Centre

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of the Blue Jays youngest fans at the teams first outdoor Jr Jays Sunday of the season.

16h ago

1:27
GTA entering a warmer stretch of weather

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week, but that doesn't mean dry conditions. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:48
Metrolinx hands out trees and shrubs to Scarborough residents

In an ongoing community initiative, Metrolink continues to hand out greenery to help mitigate construction effects of the Scarborough East Subway Extension. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

2:36
Full closure of King and Church Streets intersection begins June 1, due to construction complications

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from businesses and commuters in the area.

16h ago

1:01
Black authors celebrated at book fair

Black authors from across Canada were celebrated at a book fair event in Vaughan this weekend.

15h ago

More Videos