Police are searching for a suspect sought in connection with an assault investigation in Oshawa over the weekend.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive East, near Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East, around 10:30 p.m. on June 1.

Police say a man was seen walking west on Danzatore Path when he approached two people walking in the opposite direction.

“As they passed each other, the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of them,” police stated in a release.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the suspect fled the area before police arrived. Police units searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

“The motive remains under investigation, and what led to the incident is still unknown,” police said.