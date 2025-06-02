Removing Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture products a priority, says Carney

SASKATOON — The federal government plans to work urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.

“The Canadian government is engaging with its Chinese counterparts at the ministerial level and we’ll continue those discussions,” Carney told reporters after meeting with premiers in Saskatoon.

“They’re a top priority for us.”

The commitment came in a statement after the meeting and it says premiers want Canada’s trading relationship with China to improve.

Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal, peas and seafood after Ottawa slapped levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he welcomes the the move, as China’s tariffs threaten the province’s canola industry.

“(These discussions) are precisely what this will take to not only secure our market access for products in the long term, but secure a more broad trading relationship with China,” Moe said.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said it’s also a priority for his province and that Canadians must work together to come out strong economically.

“(It’s) to make sure that you and your jobs come out on top,” he said.

Some western Canadian farmers have said the Liberal government should consider removing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, a move they say would encourage Beijing to lift its measures.

They’ve also said Ottawa should provide financial support to producers who may take a financial hit due to the trade dispute.

In 2024, Canada exported $920-million worth of canola meal to China along with $21-million worth of oil.

Those in the seafood industry have also said the measures are problematic and that they’ll have to absorb costs.

China is Canada’s second largest fish and seafood export market after the U.S., with $1.3 billion in products shipped to the Asian nation last year.

