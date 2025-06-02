Richmond Hill acupuncturist facing sexual assault charges

On May 28, Heng Guang Shen, 57, of Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 2, 2025 8:48 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 8:50 am.

An acupuncturist from Richmond Hill has been charged with multiple alleged sexual assaults, York Regional Police said on Monday.

The victim contacted police on May 26, claiming that their acupuncturist had sexually assaulted them on two occasions after attending Advanced Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic in the area of Highway 7 East and Chalmers Road.

On May 28, Heng Guang Shen, 57, of Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators have released his image as they believe there may be additional victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

