Barger comes up clutch with 3-run HR as Blue Jays sweep Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays Addison Barger, centre, is doused by teammates Jonatan Clase, left and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to celebrate their team's defeat of the Athletics in MLB baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, June 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 5:16 am.

Addison Barger’s three-run homer ignited a six-run eighth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 8-4 comeback win Sunday to sweep the four-game series against the Athletics.

Barger’s blast to right centre off reliever Justin Sterner (1-2) was his third homer in three consecutive outings as the Blue Jays (31-28) won their seventh straight at home and handed the struggling Athletics (23-37) their sixth loss in a row.

The 25-year-old Barger, of Bellevue, Wash., has contributed in each game during this streak. But his good vibrations stretch back to early May.

In his last 24 games, Barger has hit .321 with eight doubles, five homers and 15 RBIs.

“He’s confident as ever,” Schneider said. “It’s cool to watch it unfold. You know he’s talented, and then when it starts to click like this you get sucked into every at-bat, thinking he’s going to do something.”

A two-run, two-out double from Luis Urias in the fifth put the visitors in front 3-0, only to see the Blue Jays score twice in the bottom half of the inning.

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson went 4-for-4 and added an RBI sacrifice fly in the top-half of eighth inning for a 4-2 lead.

Athletics lefty JP Sears went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts before 30,130 at Rogers Centre.

Erik Swanson (1-0) pitched the eighth inning to win in his first appearance in 2025. 

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman only lasted 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He was done in by a 27-pitch opening inning.

Denzel Clarke of Pickering, Ont., enjoyed a productive series with four hits, including a homer and three RBIs. He walked once, was hit by a pitch and scored three times. Fellow baseball players Josh, Bo and Myles Naylor are cousins of the 25-year-old centre-fielder.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain he suffered running from second to third base on Saturday. Davis Schneider was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Swanson was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Easton Lucas was optioned to Buffalo.

The Blue Jays have Monday off before beginning a three-game set at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

