Toronto man charged after theft of Israeli flag, police say

A Toronto man faces a dangerous weapons charge in connection to the theft of an Israeli flag over the weekend, authorities say.

According to the Toronto Police Service, an individual was waving an Israeli flag just outside the Eaton Centre, near Yonge Street and Dundas Street East on Sunday, when they were approached by an unknown man who allegedly assaulted them and attempted to forcibly take their flag.

Investigators say the man allegedly brandished an unspecified weapon which prompted a passerby to intervene.

Police officers then arrived at the scene and took the man into custody.

He has been identified as 65-year-old A-Ian Clarke of Toronto. He faces four charges, including robbery with violence, attempting to commit an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a dangerous weapon with the intent to harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.