Trial continues for five hockey players accused of sexual assault

LONDON — The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to hear today whether another one of the players will take the stand.

Alex Formenton’s legal team is expected to tell the court whether they will call any witnesses, including their client.

Another accused, Carter Hart, testified over two days last week, which included one day of cross-examination by the Crown.

Formenton, Hart and their ex-teammates Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial centres on an encounter with a woman inside a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press