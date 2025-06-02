Trial continues for five hockey players accused of sexual assault

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 5:27 am.

LONDON — The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to hear today whether another one of the players will take the stand.

Alex Formenton’s legal team is expected to tell the court whether they will call any witnesses, including their client.

Another accused, Carter Hart, testified over two days last week, which included one day of cross-examination by the Crown.

Formenton, Hart and their ex-teammates Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial centres on an encounter with a woman inside a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York. The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person...

7h ago

FBI says 8 injured in Colorado attack by man with makeshift flamethrower who yelled 'Free Palestine'

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled “Free Palestine” and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza,...

52m ago

Ontario inks trade deals with Saskatchewan and Alberta ahead of meeting with Carney

SASKATOON — Alberta and Saskatchewan signed agreements with Ontario on Sunday to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge...

8h ago

1 man charged, 1 man at-large in East York theft investigation

Police have arrested one man and are searching another who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation in East York. The Toronto Police Service says it was called about a theft in the area of...

6h ago

Top Stories

4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York. The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person...

7h ago

FBI says 8 injured in Colorado attack by man with makeshift flamethrower who yelled 'Free Palestine'

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled “Free Palestine” and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza,...

52m ago

Ontario inks trade deals with Saskatchewan and Alberta ahead of meeting with Carney

SASKATOON — Alberta and Saskatchewan signed agreements with Ontario on Sunday to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge...

8h ago

1 man charged, 1 man at-large in East York theft investigation

Police have arrested one man and are searching another who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation in East York. The Toronto Police Service says it was called about a theft in the area of...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
GTA entering a warmer stretch of weather

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week, but that doesn't mean dry conditions. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

2:34
Warmer weather is just around the corner

The temperature is expected to heat up after a cool weekend. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

More Videos