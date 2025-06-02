Youth sport culture: the good, the bad and the toxic

We’ve all seen it: the coach constantly yelling at their team, the parent trying to coach on the sidelines … and the kid in the middle of it all. Youth sports can bring out the best in people, but it can also be a breeding ground for toxic behaviour.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with James Lowe, Play Ball ambassador with the MLB and author of Coach Ballgame, about how focusing on the right approach to sports can make a world of difference.