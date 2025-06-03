Anti-Semitic slur directed at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during Toronto pizza review

Dave Portnoy reviews pizza in Toronto. Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews | YouTube.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 3, 2025 10:59 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 12:09 pm.

Sports media mogul and pizza review king Dave Portnoy was the target of an anti-Semitic slur during a recent visit to Toronto.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, was in the Big Smoke for a Bitcoin conference and had just ordered a pizza at Terrazza on Harbord Street when someone yelled “F**k the Jews” during one of his wildly popular One Bite” online reviews.

“There we go,” a dismayed Portnoy responded.

Several youths who were watching the review started laughing, and Portnoy admonished them.

“What are you guys f****n laughing about?” he asked, as what started out as a playful review suddenly took on a serious tone.

“What is that Toronto hospitality there?” he asked.

“That’s terrible,” his Toronto-based sidekick Bill the Greek replied.

‘Uptick in antisemitism has been noticeable’: Portnoy

Portnoy, who founded Barstool Sports and has become a social media star for his pizza reviews and sports gambling antics, went on to complete the review, giving the local pizza joint a 7.4 score.

The video has been viewed around 130,000 times since it was posted on Monday.

CityNews tried reaching out to Portnoy for comment, but has not received a response.

Last month, Portnoy responded angrily when he learned that an anti-Semitic message was scrawled on a sign at one of his Barstool pubs in Philadelphia.

“I’ve been shaking,” he reacted when he learned about the sign, which read “F**k the Jews”.

“You think I’m going to put up with this s**t at my bar?”

“I’m going to make it my mission to put you in lights,” he said of those responsible.

Two waitresses who served the group who made the sign were fired and Portnoy later proposed sending two customers responsible for the message on a paid trip to tour a Nazi concentration camp, but later retracted the offer after claiming one of them denied accountability.

“The uptick in antisemitism has been noticeable,” Portnoy later told NBC News.

