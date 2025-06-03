Canadian telecom sector gathers for annual summit as report touts industry investment

The Nova Scotia government says it will spend another $18.6 million as part of its ongoing plan to upgrade spotty cellular phone service in rural areas of the province.A cell tower is pictured in rural Ontario on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 8:00 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 9:38 am.

TORONTO — A new report says sustained investment in telecommunications infrastructure is key to boosting Canada’s economic growth after the sector contributed $87.3 billion in direct GDP last year.

The study by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which was commissioned by the Canadian Telecommunications Association, says the sector supported 661,000 jobs across various industries in 2024.

Its report was released Tuesday as industry leaders and government and regulatory officials gather for the 23rd annual Canadian Telecom Summit in downtown Toronto.

As demand continues to grow for advanced connectivity, the report says Canadian telecom companies spent approximately $282 per capita on network development in 2024.

But it outlines challenges providers face, including higher costs, declining revenue growth, heightened competition and a complex regulatory environment.

Canadian Telecommunications Association president and CEO Robert Ghiz says it is crucial for all levels of government “to consider the impact of their regulations and policies on the sector’s ability to invest for the future and meet economic needs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

2m ago

Driver flees after driving vehicle just on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Provincial police are searching for the driver who fled the scene on foot after officers attempted to pull them over for driving a car just on its rims in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

40m ago

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday was a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto....

1h ago

Top Stories

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

2m ago

Driver flees after driving vehicle just on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Provincial police are searching for the driver who fled the scene on foot after officers attempted to pull them over for driving a car just on its rims in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

40m ago

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday was a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Sunny Tuesday, thunderstorms Wednesday in Toronto

A cold front after the sunny and warm weather tomorrow will bring thunderstorms Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:42
Pride Toronto predicts corporate sponsors will return after more pull out from the festival

The Executive Director of Pride Toronto says corporations are pulling sponsorship money because of a backlash against diversity initiatives. Kojo Modeste predicts things will change in a few years, and those same companies will look to return.

16h ago

2:11
Two workers rescued after being trapped waist deep in dirt at construction site

Two workers were stuck in waist-deep dirt after a trench collapsed on their west-end construction site. Afua Baah reports on how rescue crews jumped into action to quickly extricate the trapped men. ,

16h ago

2:23
Recent Islamophobic vandalism sparks action in the Town of Whitby

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who say, hate-motivated incidents are a growing issue seen Canada-wide.

16h ago

2:51
First Nations communities and leaders rally against Bill 5

The Ford government’s controversial Bill 5 is seeing push back from Indigenous leaders at Queen’s Park for violating treaty rights. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

More Videos