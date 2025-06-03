Eglinton Crosstown on track for September opening, Premier Ford says

The Metrolinx Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle is seen on a transit designated overpass in Toronto, Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Giordano Ciampini

By Michael Talbot and Nick Westoll

Posted June 3, 2025 12:21 pm.

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT is on track for a September opening, Premier Doug Ford told 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday.

Ford added that the Metrolinx project will be handed over to the TTC in the coming weeks.

“And thank God, that’s all I have to say about that,” Ford said, sounding exasperated with the 14-year-long saga.

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown began under the previous Ontario Liberal government and a different Metrolinx management in 2011.

The line was supposed to be finished by 2020, but it has been continually pushed back due to various legal and construction issues and COVID-19-related delays.

In recent years, hundreds of deficiencies were found and as CityNews first reported an entire station platform had to be rebuilt. A lack of transparency over the project has also been an ongoing issue, sparking calls for a public inquiry.

The last detailed briefing by Metrolinx officials for members of the media and the public on the project was in December 2023.

More to come

