Driver flees after driving vehicle just on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. x/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 3, 2025 10:06 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 10:18 am.

Provincial police are searching for the driver who fled the scene on foot after officers attempted to pull them over for driving a car just on its rims in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells 680 NewsRadio that police received calls from other drivers about the tire-less vehicle on Highway 401.

It is not clear when police were notified, but drivers reported a heavy police presence around highways 401 and 407 west of Winston Churchill Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the 401 HOV lane west of Winston Churchill.

Schmidt said that at some point, the person driving stopped the car and got out, running away in the direction of the 407.

Police are looking into the driver’s identity and why they were driving a car without tires.

Officers have since cleared the area of the highway but continue to search for a suspect.

