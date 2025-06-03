Oxford Properties buys CPP Investments’ stake in office portfolio in Western Canada

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 8:35 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 9:37 am.

TORONTO — Oxford Properties Group has signed a deal to buy the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s 50 per cent stake in a group of office properties in Western Canada that they co-own for $730 million.

The deal gives Oxford full ownership of the portfolio that includes seven downtown office properties.

Oxford is the global real estate arm of pension fund manager OMERS.

The deal covers Eau Claire Tower, Centennial Place and 400 Third in Calgary, while in Vancouver it includes the Stack, Guinness Tower, the Marine Building and MNP Tower.

Oxford and CPP Investments will still co-own a substantial portfolio across Canada.

Tyler Seaman, Oxford Properties executive vice-president of Canada, says the fund believes now is an opportune time to rotate capital back into this asset class.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

