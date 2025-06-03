What does Ukraine’s largest-ever drone attack tell us about the war?

Ukraine has shocked the world by carrying out a daring attack on Russian bomber planes thousands of kilometres inside enemy territory.

It’s a feat that would have been unimaginable before the war. Now, Ukraine has shown it has the capabilities to take its fight directly to its much more powerful foe.

What will Vladimir Putin do now? And what does it mean for hopes of peace negotiations?

Host David Smith speaks with security expert Marcus Kolga about the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.