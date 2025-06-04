Ontario expected to pass controversial mining law; Ford warns against blockades

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is expected to pass a controversial mining law Wednesday that gives it the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.

The proposed legislation has sparked an angry backlash from First Nations who say the bill tramples their rights and ignores their concerns and they have warned they may blockade roads and railways in protest.

But Ford today says that wouldn’t be “very wise” because if people break the law they would be “dealt with appropriately.”

When asked to clarify his comments, Ford said he doesn’t direct the police and any enforcement would be up to the Ontario Provincial Police or local police services.

If Bill 5 ends up being challenged and found unconstitutional in court, Ford wouldn’t say if he would use the notwithstanding clause to save it, but says that he would “cross that bridge” when he comes to it.

Ford’s government is fast-tracking the bill and limiting third-reading debate and while the opposition parties tried to stall the bill at the committee stage, it is set to return to the legislature today for third reading and an expected final vote.