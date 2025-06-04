The Big Story

Behind the scenes of this week’s First Ministers’ meeting from someone who’s been at the table

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speak to media during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 4, 2025 7:14 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney held his first meeting with premiers since the federal election and by most accounts it was a big success, with Ontario’s Doug Ford claiming it was the best in 10 years.

The 14 leaders discussed the federal plan to fast track nation building projects and despite some rhetoric in advance of the gathering, even Alberta was encouraged about the path ahead.

But will a new pipeline become a reality, can premiers expect federal funds to match their projects, was it a mistake to not have Indigenous leaders at the table, and what may be the challenges ahead?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney tries to get answers and insight from former Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

