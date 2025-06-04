Jordan Romano embraces Toronto return after adjusting to life with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano (68) walks off the mound after being removed from the game during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.Eric Hartline-Imagn Images.

By David Singh, Sportsnet

Posted June 4, 2025 7:53 am.

Jordan Romano enjoyed a relaxing dinner with his entire family at his parents’ home in Markham, Ont., on Monday evening, just like old times. 

What was on the menu? 

“My youngest sister has wanted to open a taco food truck. So, she’s sampling some new taco ideas and stuff,” Romano said while sitting in the visitors’ dugout at Rogers Centre Tuesday afternoon. “It was really good.”

Those local family dinners were a regular occurrence during the six years that Romano played for the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, though, he’s lucky to get the opportunity during the regular season.

Romano, who signed a one-year, $8.5-million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in the off-season, is in town for a three-game set with his new club and told reporters that he’s still adjusting to being on the other side of the field. 

“Definitely. Being on the home side for so long, you get accustomed to certain things,” said Romano. “A little adjustment, but now we’re good.”

Romano underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow last July and the Blue Jays cut him ahead of the November deadline for clubs to offer contracts for the 2025 campaign. He landed in Philadelphia soon after while the Blue Jays inked former Phillies right-hander Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33-million deal in what was essentially a closer swap between the clubs.

Romano struggled out of the gate with Philadelphia, allowing 15 runs on 15 hits over his first 9.1 innings (13.50 ERA). He’s since settled down nicely and says he was putting too much pressure on himself to start the season. 

“I felt like it did take a little adjusting for me,” said Romano. “I think just more so wanting to do a little bit too much and be a little too good right off the bat to prove [myself] and show everyone how good you are.”

Romano reunites with former teammates in Toronto

The 32-year-old said he’s continuing to iron out issues with his delivery and also needed some time to get used to being in high-leverage spots after the long, post-surgery layoff. 

“Just getting comfortable being myself out there again, not trying to do too much and pitch how I can.”

Romano, who posted a 2.90 ERA and collected 105 saves during his tenure with the Blue Jays, spent time conversing with several former teammates in the outfield during batting practice on Tuesday. Erik Swanson, one of his closest friends, says it’s been “weird” seeing Romano don a different jersey. 

“I saw a picture floating around at the beginning of spring training with him in a Phillies uniform,” Swanson said. “Definitely a weird feeling.”

Swanson plans to go out for coffee at some point with Romano, but one thing he won’t be doing this week is hopping on PlayStation with his buddy. He’ll save that for this weekend, when the Blue Jays hit the road and Swanson is stuck in his hotel room. 

Romano, Swanson and Blue Jays’ starter Chris Bassitt are part of a larger group of gamers who regularly tee off against each other in PGA Tour 2K25. There are some dollars involved, and while Romano claims that Swanson has avoided playing him of late, the Blue Jays reliever says his excuse has been that he was injured — Swanson missed the first two months of the season with median nerve entrapment in his right hand — and couldn’t play. 

“Romie got frustrated with me because I had never lost and I maybe had taken a little bit of his money,” said Swanson with a grin. “I told him that he needs to be patient. He needs to learn how to be patient because the day will come where he’ll have the opportunity to take on the king again.”

Gaming aside, Swanson is happy that Romano is healthy and closing games out on a formidable Phillies club that owns the fifth-best record in baseball. 

“I’m glad to see him doing well and finding his footing and doing exactly what we all know he can do,” said Swanson. “I joke around with former teammates and say, ‘I root against you when I play you and when I’m not, I’m rooting for you.’ 

“But he’s Romie. He’ll do great. It’s going to be fun to see him back here this week.”

Top Stories

