Surveillance video shows gunman open fire, targeting Markham residence

Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy Boulevard area near Kennedy Road, at around 2 a.m. on May 31, 2025. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 12:09 pm.

York Regional Police officers are investigating after a home in Markham was the target of gunfire over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy Boulevard area near Kennedy Road, at around 2 a.m. on May 31.

When officers arrived, they noticed visible damage to the garage door and located multiple shell casings in front of the residence.

Video surveillance shared by the authorities shows a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle pull up to the home before a gunman opens fire. The driver then quickly speeds away, with surveillance footage capturing a different angle of the suspect vehicle.

Police said the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect car is described as a black Audi sport utility vehicle. Police believe the incident is targeted, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional footage or information related to the case is asked to come forward.

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

1h ago

23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area...

52m ago

Carney says Canada will take 'some time' to respond to doubled U.S. metal tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will take "some time" on its response to increased U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to the United States increased...

updated

31m ago

