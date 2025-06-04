York Regional Police officers are investigating after a home in Markham was the target of gunfire over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy Boulevard area near Kennedy Road, at around 2 a.m. on May 31.

When officers arrived, they noticed visible damage to the garage door and located multiple shell casings in front of the residence.

Video surveillance shared by the authorities shows a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle pull up to the home before a gunman opens fire. The driver then quickly speeds away, with surveillance footage capturing a different angle of the suspect vehicle.

Police said the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect car is described as a black Audi sport utility vehicle. Police believe the incident is targeted, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional footage or information related to the case is asked to come forward.