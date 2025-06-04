Ottawa amps up criticism of Israel over ‘appalling conditions’ in Gaza

OTTAWA — Ottawa issued a stronger condemnation of Israel’s restrictions on food aid in Gaza this week as the country’s ambassador continues to reject claims that Israel is violating humanitarian law.

On Wednesday, Canada also joined European leaders in condemning escalating settler violence in the West Bank.

In a Tuesday night post on X by Global Affairs Canada’s development branch, the department again called on Israel to allow the United Nations to resume humanitarian work in Gaza after days of shooting incidents at aid distribution sites following a nearly three-month blockade.

“Canada is deeply alarmed by reports of mass deaths and injuries of Palestinians, as well as ongoing scenes of chaos and appalling conditions as people in Gaza attempt to access limited aid,” the post says.

The tone of the statement is much sharper than Ottawa’s messaging on Israel in recent months. It came from the department’s aid branch instead of its social media account on diplomatic affairs, which reposted the message.

In the statement, the department criticized a reported evacuation order for what Ottawa called the last operational medical facility in northern Gaza — the Al-Awda Hospital. Global Affairs said it’s “alarmed” by the move.

“Absence of medical care is unacceptable. Canada urges Israel to protect hospitals and ensure the continuity of medical services to the civilian population,” the statement reads.

The Associated Press reported that the hospital has been encircled by Israeli troops and has come under fire in recent days.

Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed responded to Tuesday’s statement by repeating Israel’s claim that Hamas has been stealing large amounts of UN aid.

“Israel is fully committed to making sure that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it,” he wrote, defending the aid distribution work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is backed by Israel and the U.S.

He said the organization “ensures direct distribution to the people of Gaza. Hamas terrorists are responsible for putting civilians in harm’s way, both Israeli and Palestinian.”

In its statement, Global Affairs called on Hamas to release the 58 remaining hostages taken from Israel in its brutal October 2023 attack. Canada has said that Hamas must not be allowed a role in governing Gaza but did not mention the group by name in its Tuesday statement.

The Israeli government set up the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to distribute aid in four locations in Gaza, effectively shutting down hundreds of sites that had been operated by international agencies across the territory.

Israel says it had to take this step to prevent aid from reaching Hamas. The UN and aid groups have said aid diversion is not happening to any significant degree.

Virtually all major aid groups say that the current system does not deliver enough aid and it sets a dangerous precedent to allow a warring party to control aid distribution.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation insists it has successfully distributed aid and has disputed reports of near-daily shootings at or near its distribution sites.

The Hamas-run interior ministry has urged Palestinians not to “co-operate” with the aid distribution system and has threatened unspecified consequences.

Aid groups have described chaotic scenes of violence as crowds of desperate Palestinians rush aid distribution centres while Israeli soldiers fire shots nearby. Ottawa-based Human Concern International paused 17 aid trucks destined for Gaza last week and accused Israel of imposing a dangerous distribution system.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has refused to disclose whether it receives any public or private funds from Canada.

On Wednesday, Canada joined the European Union and the U.K. in a joint statement condemning “escalating settler violence and a prevailing climate of impunity” in the West Bank.

The statement spoke about the Palestinian community of Mughayyir a-Deir being forced to flee, framing it as part of “a broader and deeply troubling pattern of violent settler attacks and a lack of protection by the Israeli authorities.”

The statement decried “a coercive environment marked by repeated settler violence, movement restrictions, land confiscation, demolitions and inadequate access to essential services” and said that the “forcible transfer” of Palestinians undermines prospects for peace in the region.

Tuesday’s comments follow a Monday post by MP Randeep Sarai, the secretary of state for international development, who said Palestinians face “profoundly disturbing” hunger in Gaza and “must be protected and treated with dignity.”

The federal Liberals have been taking heat from human rights groups for not following through on a threat last month to impose targeted sanctions on Israel if the situation worsens in the Palestinian territories.

Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of a risk of famine in Gaza, while the Israel government has said it will expand settlements in the West Bank.

In a newspaper column this week, Moed accused Hamas of spreading misinformation about what’s happening in Gaza and said this is contributing to a rise in antisemitic violence.

Israel bars foreign journalists from entering Gaza without being accompanied by Israeli soldiers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press