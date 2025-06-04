Quebec law that helps victims of intimate image sharing remove photos now in effect

The iris scanner, centre, and camera lens, right, are shown on the back of a smartphone, Monday, April 17, 2017, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 7:31 am.

MONTREAL — A Quebec law is coming into force, giving people new tools to obtain a court order to remove intimate images posted online.

Under the Criminal Code, publishing, texting or sharing intimate images of someone without their consent is a crime.

But for most victims, this does not always mean unlawfully shared images will get removed quickly.

The new Quebec law allows victims to fill out a form online or at a courthouse and obtain an order from a judge requiring the images or footage to be removed.

Failure to comply comes with stiff penalties — with fines up to $50,000 per day for a first offence or 18 months in jail.

Quebec is the second province after British Columbia to pass legislation protecting victims of non-consensual image sharing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

