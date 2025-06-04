Rock band Heart offering reward for instruments stolen from New Jersey venue

FILE - Nancy Wilson, of Heart, performs during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2025 10:14 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 11:18 am.

Two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour, and the musicians are now offering a reward for information leading to their return.

The band was set to kick off the An Evening With Heart tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, and its gear had been set up there the day prior to the show. Among the items stolen were a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group. “We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return— no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the ’70s and have had hits like “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

1h ago

Surveillance video shows gunman open fire, targeting Markham residence

York Regional Police officers are investigating after a home in Markham was the target of gunfire over the weekend. Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy...

14m ago

23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area...

50m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

1h ago

Surveillance video shows gunman open fire, targeting Markham residence

York Regional Police officers are investigating after a home in Markham was the target of gunfire over the weekend. Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy...

14m ago

23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa leaves motorcyclist dead

A 25-year-old man has died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

2h ago

0:45
Lawrence Heights shooting leaves one man dead, five others injured

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting at North York's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that left one man dead and five others injured.

3h ago

2:22
Community calls for safety measures at Mississauga park after child pulled from ravine

After a tragic child drowning in a Mississauga Park, residents and councillors are now looking into whether safety measures can be put in place to better protect children. Afua Baah reports. 

15h ago

2:51
Father and son dead after stabbing inside Burlington home

A father and a son are dead and a woman recovering after what appears to be a stabbing involving members of the same family. Shauna Hunt with the harrowing incident that played overnight in a Burlington home.

15h ago

2:01
Wildfire smoke reaches Toronto 

Wildfire smoke from western and northern Canada is drifting into Toronto, causing air quality concerns. Experts warn wind shifts could worsen conditions. Brandon Rowe speaks with a doctor and meteorologist on what to expect and how to stay safe.

17h ago

More Videos