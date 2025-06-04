Toronto starter Bowden Francis started his outing Tuesday with a four-pitch walk, and it went downhill from there.

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper followed with solo homers as the Phillies stormed out to a six-run lead — sending 11 batters to the plate — en route to an 8-3 victory that ended Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

“It looked like they were on his fastball, and you’ve got to make some adjustments when you see that,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “I think it just came down to location really.”

The game was essentially over 10 minutes after the first pitch, spoiling an idyllic spring evening for the 32,632 spectators on hand in the opener of the three-game series.

Francis emerged as a feel-good story last season with a dominant second half, but he has been unable to carry that over into the 2025 campaign.

The right-hander recorded only five outs and has dropped his last five decisions.

“They came out aggressive,” Schneider said. “A lot of these guys can handle the ball out over (the plate). But I think it was just kind of mislocation. They were on his fastball.”

Over his final eight starts last year, Francis went 4-2 with a 1.33 earned-run average. His 0.60 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched) after the all-star break was the lowest single-season post-all-star game WHIP (minimum 10 starts) in big-league history.

Francis flirted with no-hitters on more than one occasion and was a real bright spot for a team that finished last in the American League East division.

He has shown flashes of that form this year, but has only made it past the sixth inning in one of his 12 starts.

Francis was not made available after the game to speak to reporters.

Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt have anchored a starting rotation that is missing Max Scherzer (thumb), who’s still likely at least a few weeks away from returning.

Manager John Schneider has already been forced to use spot starters and bullpen-game openers for that vacant position in the rotation. A steadying presence in the fourth spot would be most welcome for a 31-29 team trying to stay above the .500 mark.

Francis (2-7) allowed seven hits, six earned runs and two walks over his 58-pitch outing. He struck out a pair.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez held the Blue Jays to four hits and one earned run over six innings as Philadelphia (37-23) ended its four-game losing skid.

Turner added another homer in the eighth for his first multihomer game of the season. The Phillies outhit the Blue Jays 11-5.

Davis Schneider and Addison Barger homered for Toronto. Reliever Eric Lauer allowed just a single walk over four shutout innings.

ADDISON BARGER!



HOMERS IN FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES

Barger, who hit a two-run shot in the eighth, became the first Blue Jay to homer in four straight games since Teoscar Hernandez in August 2021.

“He’s talented, and I think he’s comfortable with how he’s approaching each at-bat,” Schneider said. “So we’ve seen the tools for a couple years. And this is a pretty good run that he’s on.”

Before the game, the Blue Jays reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez (quad) and backup catcher Tyler Heineman (concussion) from the injured list.

Infielder Michael Stefanic and catcher Ali Sanchez were designated for assignment.