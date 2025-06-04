Trump moves to block US entry for foreign students planning to study at Harvard University

FILE - People walk between buildings, Dec. 17, 2024, on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is moving to block nearly all foreign students from entering the country to attend Harvard University, his latest attempt to choke the Ivy League school from an international pipeline that accounts for a quarter of the student body.

In an executive order signed Wednesday, Trump declared that it would jeopardize national security to allow Harvard to continue hosting foreign students on its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“I have determined that the entry of the class of foreign nationals described above is detrimental to the interests of the United States because, in my judgment, Harvard’s conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers,” Trump wrote in the order.

It’s a further escalation in the White House’s fight with the nation’s oldest and wealthiest university. A federal court in Boston blocked the Department of Homeland Security from barring international students at Harvard last week. Trump’s order invokes a different legal authority.

It stems from Harvard’s refusal to submit to a series of demands made by the federal government. It has escalated recently after the Department of Homeland Security said Harvard refused to provide records related to misconduct by foreign students.

Harvard says it has complied with the request, but the government said the school’s response was insufficient.

The dispute has been building for months after the Trump administration demanded a series of policy and governance changes at Harvard, calling it a hotbed of liberalism and accusing it of tolerating anti-Jewish harassment. Harvard defied the demands, saying they encroached on the university’s autonomy and represented a threat to the freedom of all U.S. universities.

Trump officials have repeatedly raised the stakes and sought new fronts to pressure Harvard, cutting more than $2.6 billion in research grants and moving to end all federal contracts with the university. The latest threat has targeted Harvard’s roughly 7,000 international students, who account for half the enrollment at some Harvard graduate schools.

The order applies to all students attempting to enter the United States to attend Harvard after the date of the executive order. It provides a loophole to allow students whose entry would “benefit the national interest,” as determined by federal officials.

Trump’s order alleges that Harvard provided data on misconduct by only three students in response to the Homeland Security request, and it lacked the detail to gauge if federal action was needed. Trump concluded that Harvard is either “not fully reporting its disciplinary records for foreign students or is not seriously policing its foreign students.”

“These actions and failures directly undermine the Federal Government’s ability to ensure that foreign nationals admitted on student or exchange visitor visas remain in compliance with Federal law,” the order said.

For foreign students already at Harvard, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will determine if visas should be revoked, Trump wrote.

The order is scheduled to last six months. Within 90 days, the administration will determine if it should be renewed, the order said.

A State Department cable sent last week to U.S. embassies and consulates said federal officials will begin reviewing the social media accounts of visa applicants who plan to attend, work at or visit Harvard University for any signs of antisemitism.

In a court filing last week, Harvard officials said the Trump administration’s efforts to stop Harvard from enrolling international students have created an environment of “profound fear, concern, and confusion.” Countless international students have asked about transferring from the university, Harvard immigration services director Maureen Martin said in the filing.

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of Black Creek high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a Black Creek high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

Former astronaut, Liberal MP Marc Garneau dead at 76

Former astronaut and Liberal MP Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer. His wife, Pam Garneau, shared the news of his passing in a statement on Wednesday, saying he passed...

56m ago

'Diplomacy ends today': First Nations warn of protests over Ontario mining law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has given itself the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance, citing the need to speed up...

1h ago

Man charged in 3 separate incidents involving women in Ajax

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with several incidents involving women in Ajax. Police in Durham Region say a woman was in the Harwood Avenue and Clements Road West area on May 29 when...

15m ago

