Wildfire-hit areas in Manitoba, Saskatchewan not expected to get much rain

A Buckland Fire and Rescue tanker truck is shown on a highway after being deployed to La Ronge, Sask., in a Monday, June 2, 2025, handout photo published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook/Buckland Fire and Rescue, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 5:00 am.

Officials in Manitoba and Saskatchewan say areas affected by wildfires aren’t expected to see much relief in the weather forecast in the coming days.

More than 30,000 people in those provinces have been forced to leave their homes as wildfires threaten their communities.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that there would be challenging days ahead due to a lack of rain in the forecast.

The Manitoba government said that while some rain was expected across the northern part of the province, it wouldn’t be enough to help wildfire suppression efforts in a significant way.

Meanwhile, officials in Alberta say that province is seeing “slightly improved conditions” after a week of extreme wildfire behaviour that involved evacuations.

They say cooler temperatures and high humidity have been helping the more than 1,000 firefighters battling wildfires across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

