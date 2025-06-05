Kirk burns former teammate Romano with walkoff hit as Blue Jays edge Phillies 2-1

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates after hitting a walkoff RBI single in the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 5:23 am.

Even though it was their first career meeting, Alejandro Kirk knows the tendencies of Phillies closer Jordan Romano better than almost anyone. 

Kirk took full advantage Wednesday night by driving in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the winning run to give Toronto a 2-1 walkoff victory over Philadelphia at Rogers Centre.

After fouling off three pitches, the Toronto catcher belted a 97-m.p.h. fastball from his former battery mate off the wall in right-centre field to allow Guerrero to trot home. 

“What an at-bat from Kirky there to really spoil some tough pitches,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Jordy kind of turned it up from 95 to 98 there, fouled off a couple of sliders, a couple heaters, and then just a really good swing on a fastball.”

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman (5-2), who signed with Toronto in the off-season after playing two seasons for Philadelphia, got the last out in the top of the ninth for the win. 

Guerrero reached on a single and stole second base on backup catcher Rafael Marchan, who entered the game after J.T. Realmuto took a foul ball to the groin area. 

The Blue Jays (32-29) have won six of their last seven games and eight of their last nine at home. 

“I think we both tried to do the best we could, and I ended up a bit on the winning side,” Kirk said via interpreter Hector Lebron. “But it’s not easy to face a guy like Romano.”

It was Toronto’s fourth walkoff victory of the season. Romano, from Markham, Ont., spent six seasons with the Blue Jays before signing with the Phillies in the off-season.

“Jordy’s got a very unique fastball profile,” Schneider said. “It’s kind of low slot and it gets on you, so it’s tough to hit. So I’m sure that played into it. 

“Again, it’s a guy we’re really familiar with and he’s had a ton of success. So (I) don’t want to say it’s easier for us because we know him. 

“He’s got great (stuff), but I think it probably helped Kirk out there a little bit.”

The Phillies (37-24) have dropped five of their last six games.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios gave up a solo shot to Nick Castellanos in the second inning. It was his sixth home run of the season.

Philadelphia right-hander Mick Abel, making his first big-league road start, retired the first eight Blue Jays in order until Andres Gimenez stroked a single in the third inning. 

Berrios, meanwhile, battled some control issues in the fifth, loading the bases with two walks and a single. Bryson Stott worked a full count before popping up, and Trea Turner flew out to end the threat.

Gimenez singled again in the sixth and scored on a one-out triple by Bo Bichette. Abel was replaced by Orion Kerkering, who got Guerrero on a shallow fly and Barger on a strikeout.

Berrios allowed four hits, one earned run and had five strikeouts over six innings.

“Overall, there wasn’t much room for error, really, on either side with the way the starters were going,” Schneider said. 

Chad Green relieved Berrios, and Brendon Little got five outs before Hoffman came on.

Announced attendance was 25,716, and the game took two hours and 25 minutes to play. The teams will play the rubber game in the three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

8m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

45m ago

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

8m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

45m ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at the age of 76.

11h ago

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

14h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

16h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

17h ago

More Videos