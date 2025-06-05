Governments to give financial aid to wildfire evacuees in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Health experts warn of potential impacts from being exposed to poor air quality for seniors, youth, and those with suffering from respiratory illness. Eddie Huband reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 8:21 am.

The federal and provincial governments have announced they will match Red Cross donations to help those affected by wildfires burning in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Both provinces declared provincewide states of emergency last week to allow various levels of government to co-ordinate resources and support.

The federal government announced Wednesday that it would match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross that will support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The government of Manitoba also pledged to match Red Cross donations to help with wildfire response in the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan said it would immediately provide $15 million to the Canadian Red Cross to work with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to support more than 15,000 residents in the province who have been displaced by wildfires.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said this fundraising initiative reflects the generosity shown in his province and throughout the country.

Environment Canada issued bulletins warning of poor air quality in parts of northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where fires have forced a total of more than 30,000 people from their homes.

