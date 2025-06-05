Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

A patient with the measles virus is seen in this undated photo. (FLICKR)

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 5, 2025 1:22 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 1:23 pm.

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said the infant contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

He added that while measles may have been a contributing factor in both the premature birth and death, the infant also faced “other serious medical complications unrelated to the virus.”

No further details about the infant’s death have been released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Dr. Moore said measles poses a serious risk to unvaccinated individuals and infants and can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, premature birth and in rare cases, death.

“I urge everyone, but especially those who may become pregnant, to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which will protect both a parent and baby,” read his statement.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time. I also want to thank the dedicated health-care professionals who cared for both the mother and infant with compassion and expertise.”

Ontario has been dealing with a measles outbreak since October 2024, with over 2,000 cases linked to an outbreak that began in New Brunswick. As of June 3, 140 cases have required hospitalization.

The vast majority of the cases are from people who are unvaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

