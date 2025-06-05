Man wanted in High Park sexual assault dragged woman through wooded area: police
Posted June 5, 2025 10:22 am.
Last Updated June 5, 2025 10:51 am.
A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night.
Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area around 10:40 p.m.
It’s alleged the female victim was walking on a paved pathway when she was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect. The suspect then allegedly dragged the victim into a wooded area of the park where she was sexually assaulted.
She was able to get away and found help from a passerby in the area who called police.
The suspect then fled the area. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.
The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, five foot 10 inches, 30 to 40 years old, slim with an athletic build.
He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and dark-coloured pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.