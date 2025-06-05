Ontario expediting process for U.S. doctors, nurses to work in province

FILE - A nurse is shown working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. GETTY IMAGES

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 3:46 pm.

Doctors and nurses licensed in the United States will soon be able to more easily practise in Ontario, under changes announced today by the minister of health.

Sylvia Jones says the move will increase the number of health-care professionals working in the province.

The province is enabling qualified U.S.-licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and registered practical nurses to start working in Ontario health settings before they register with the regulatory college.

They will be allowed to work for up to six months while seeking registration with either the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario or the College of Nurses of Ontario.

Doctors and nurses would still have to go through he usual immigration processes, and to qualify, they must be licensed in their home jurisdiction with no history of misconduct or incompetence.

The government previously expedited the process for physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and medical laboratory technologists registered in other jurisdictions in Canada to work in Ontario while going through the registration process.

