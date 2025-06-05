Ontario to make Ring of Fire a special economic zone ‘as quickly as possible’: Ford

Protesters chant and wave flags during a demonstration outside the Ontario Legislature at Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 1:55 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 2:17 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province intends to designate the mineral-rich Ring of Fire as a special economic zone as quickly as possible.

He says he and several ministers will consult all summer with First Nations about the new law that allows the Ontario government to suspend provincial and municipal rules before making the designation.

The law seeks to speed up the building of large projects, particularly mines.

First Nations are livid about the new law and say it tramples their rights and ignores their concerns.

The province passed Bill 5 on Wednesday despite several weeks of First Nations protests throughout the province and at Queen’s Park.

Critics also say the bill guts protections for endangered and threatened species.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

