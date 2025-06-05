Provincial police lay 128 charges against 36 men in child sexual exploitation probe

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged 36 men with 128 criminal offences after a child sexual exploitation investigation involving more than 20 police forces across the province.

The investigation, which took place between March 31 and April 11, 2025, included 21 police forces and saw investigators pose as children online.

They arrested 36 men ranging in age from 18 to 73, one of whom was listed on the national sex offender registry.

“Investigators utilized undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media applications in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children,” OPP said in a statement on Thursday. “One of the accused arrived at the meeting location with snacks and one arrived with sexual paraphernalia.”

Police also say they identified nine real child victims in the investigation who are now safe.

A list of those arrested and their respective charges can be found here. Some of the accused cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

Police say there are 51 investigations stemming from the child luring probe that remain active.

“These results highlight a sobering reality: predators can easily reach children in online spaces. We urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to talk to your children about staying safe online. Just as you wouldn’t leave your child alone in a city, don’t let them navigate the online world alone,” said OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown.