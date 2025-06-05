Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight.

Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility into Friday morning. The weather agency recommends limiting your time outdoors as the smoke levels increase.

People most impacted by air pollution, including those 65 years of age and older, pregnant people, and those with existing illnesses, should also reschedule any strenuous activities outdoors, according to the national weather service.

Mild and common symptoms of increased smoke levels include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

Wildfires burning in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have forced thousands of Canadians to flee their homes and sent smoke as far as Europe.

CityNews’ meteorologist, Jessie Uppal said Toronto could see conditions that could be worse than last summer as experts are predicting a hotter-than-normal season for much of the country.

“Those hot, dry conditions spell trouble when it comes down to the wildfire threat,” said Uppal.

The current air quality index in Toronto is sitting at a 4, which is a moderate risk.